Israeli Temple Mount policemen stopped on Sunday Arab kids from playing soccer on the Temple Mount only after they were requested to do it by one of the Jewish visitors to the holy site, the Temple Organizations Headquarters reported.

Soccer games are a common sight on the Temple Mount, according to the report, even though they are explicitly prohibited by the law governing holy places, which has been upheld by the High Court’s ruling.

But Israeli police, which is quick to arrest Israeli visitors who make a blessing before eating an apple, only bother to stop this blatant desecration when Jewish visitors insist that they do their job and enforce the law.

According to the same report, there were several soccer games in play on Sunday, and this one was the only game police bothered to interrupt, coaxed by visiting Jews.