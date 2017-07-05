Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Moshe Holtzberg, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to young Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents, Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries, were murdered in the November 26 2008 terrorist attack on Nariman Chabad House in Mumbai.

Saying that he misses India, Moshe said, “I try to be a good student. I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai, and when I get older, I live there. I will be the director of our Chabad House with G-d’s help this is my house, a house of goodness.

“Dear Mr. Modi, I love you, and your people in India.”

Modi embraced the young boy, telling him that India is open to him. Netanyahu, who has been invited for a return visit to India, invited the young boy to accompany him on his next journey there.

Moshe Holtzberg was accompanied by his paternal grandparents (Nahman and Freida Holtzberg), his maternal grandparents (Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg) and by Sandra Samuel, his former Indian nanny who came with him to Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

