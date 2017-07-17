Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Jeremiah 31:17 “And there is hope for your future, declares the LORD; and your children shall return to their own borders.”

Young Jewish couples living in the heartbeat of Jerusalem this morning (Monday, July 17) celebrated God’s Covenant with His People at the first brit mila circumcision ceremony to be held in at least 80 years in the Great Synagogue of the Yemenite Village in Shiloach.

The neighborhood, nestled under the Temple Mount, is also known to locals in Jerusalem by its Arabic name, Silwan.

Earlier this year, the synagogue was returned to its rightful Jewish owners after a hiatus of nearly 80 years, albeit with difficulty and the need for a Supreme Court order, plus a special operation to expel the Arab squatters who had turned the sacred structure into a simple home.

The Yemenite village was once home to an ancient, thriving Jewish community. But in the 1920s and 1930s it ran with rivers of Jewish blood from Arab pogroms. Just 35 of the 144 original Jewish families in the neighborhood survived the slaughter.

In a letter sent to the “General Council of the Jewish Community of Palestine, Jerusalem,” the British Acting District Commissioner informed the remaining families they would be evacuated from Silwan.

The British government would address the issue of transportation and rent incurred “during the period until the refugees are able to return to their homes,” he wrote.