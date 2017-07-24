Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

An IDF tank targeted a post belonging to Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization in the wee hours of Monday morning, in response to a rocket attack fired at southern Israel from the enclave shortly before.

The IDF strike was carried out on a Hamas post in southern Gaza.

Arab terrorists had launched a Qassam rocket attack at Israel’s Gaza Belt region shortly after midnight Sunday night, local time.

The rocket landed in an open area near the security fence in the Eshkol Regional Council district, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

Because the trajectory was not headed towards a populated area, the Red Alert incoming alert siren did not activate, and most people were not dragged out of their beds unnecessarily, as has happened repeatedly in the past.

No physical injuries were reported in the attack, the IDF reported.