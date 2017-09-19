Photo Credit: Gili Yaari / Flash 90

Israel launched a Patriot missile at a drone that infiltrated from Syria into Israeli territory over the Golan Heights, according to the IDF. The event happened sometime after 1 PM on Tuesday.

The drone was successfully knocked down. We do not know yet who was operating the drone.

According to Elnashra News, the Israeli Air Force retaliated against 4 Syrian targets, and the IAF launched their attack from over Lebanon.

שיגור טיל הפטריוט מצפת לעבר כלי הטייס הבלתי מאוייש שחדר מסוריה והופל. נבדקת זהותו. צילום פנחס כהן pic.twitter.com/ueestGwGGM — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) September 19, 2017