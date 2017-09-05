Photo Credit: Screenshot

Two Russian contract soldiers were killed in Syria in mortar shelling by Islamic State terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday. According to the ministry, the servicemen were escorting a motor convoy of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties.

“The motor convoy came under mortar shelling by Islamic State terrorists in the province of Deir ez-Zor. As a result of shelling, one serviceman was killed and another one was badly wounded. The wounded serviceman was promptly taken to hospital but died of deadly wounds, despite efforts taken by medics,” the ministry report said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that the Islamic State carried out a violent attack in the south-eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, where violent clashes are taking place accompanied by explosions which shook the area, likely to be caused by an exploding booby-trapped vehicle.

This ISIS counter attack follows dozens of raids by Russian and US-led coalition warplanes on the areas controlled by ISIS in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor city.