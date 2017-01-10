web analytics
January 10, 2017 / 12 Tevet, 5777
News & Views
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Bye-Bye Dizengoff Square

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Dizengoff

Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90


Workers are currently destroying Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, with plans to rebuild it (or something) at its original street level.

Dizengoff

Dizengoff

Dizengoff

Photo of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Presidential candidate Barack Obama dropping a kvitel in the 'occupied' Wall
Netanyahu to AIPAC Leaders: We Have Solid Evidence Obama Orchestrated UNSC Resolution

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/news/photos/bye-bye-dizengoff-square/2017/01/10/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: