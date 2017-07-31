Photo Credit: Courtesy of the family

Israeli youth boxing champion and special forces Egoz warrior Ofek Klugman arrived in critical condition at Haifa’s Rambam hospital last week, following a motorcycle accident, and the doctors at the neurosurgery department fought for his life for four consecutive days, before pronouncing him brain-dead. His family then decided to donate his body parts.

Ofek’s heart was implanted in a 65-year-old man at Tel HaShomer Sheba Medical Center. His liver went to a 51-year-old man at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. Both lungs were transplanted into a 35-year-old woman in Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva. One kidney was implanted in a 47-year-old man in Rabin, and a second kidney went to a 15-year-old boy at Schneider Children’s Hospital.

All the recipients are listed in good condition.

Gluckman was evacuated to hospital after the motorcycle he rode with a friend slipped on Highway 79, near Somekh Junction, east of Haifa. The two riders hit the safety rail at the edge of the road. Klugman was injured in the head and was evacuated in critical condition by the MDA team. His friend was only slightly injured.

Ofek Gluckman, who was Israel’s youth boxing champion and held third place in his category in Europe, could have chosen the easy service offered to an outstanding athlete. He preferred, instead, to serve as a combat soldier in the Sayeret Egoz special forces unit.

His father, Gennady Gluckman, issued a statement of gratitude to everyone who prayed for his son’s recovery, saying: “Thank you all of all sectors and communities.”