Photo Credit: Carasso Real Estate

Thinking of aliyah? You don’t have to forgo your dream of living in Jerusalem! After years when there were practically no mainstream building projects in the capital, the prestigious Carasso Real Estate Group has undertaken a widespread urban renewal project that will include construction of 500 units in modern, high-rise complexes.

The Sderot Hayovel project is located in one of Jerusalem’s charming neighborhoods, in close proximity to all that the city has to offer – a 10-minute drive from the city center, and just five minutes away from the Malha mall, the Technology Park, and the Teddy Stadium.

The apartments will be built to the high standard Carasso is known for, yet will remain affordable – perfect for young families and couples. Residents will benefit from extras that are seldom found in the city, such as underground parking and a storeroom with every unit.

The concept underlying Sderot Hayovel is similar to projects in Tel Aviv, with wide sidewalks, specially designated bicycle lanes, and plenty of greenery. The developers have included commercial space on the ground floor for grocery stores, coffee shops, eateries and retail stores as well as clinics and a kindergarten, for maximum convenience. There are also plans for a cultural center, a movie theatre, and rentable workspace. The Carasso Group has built several similar projects in Tel Aviv and other cities, and offers both experience and financial stability.

The project’s central Jerusalem location will become further enhanced by the new Purple Light Rail line, already approved by the Municipality, and which will pass adjacent to the project. The Purple Line will traverse the city, connecting residents with Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, the Malcha mall and the Talpiyot neighborhood.

Investors are expressing tremendous interest in the project, which has already received full municipal licensing and authorization and has full bank guarantees.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion is especially enthusiastic about the Sderot HaYovel project. “This is a part of my plan to strengthen the city with new construction for young families. The new compound, which will be built adjacent to the Light Rail, will include housing, retail, and employment for the welfare of Jerusalem residents,” he said.