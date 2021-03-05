Photo Credit: Daniel Ullrich, Threedots / Wikimedia

March 4, 2021

Dear Bibi,

You were quite right to describe the ICC investigation as antisemitism. Accordingly, you should instruct all Israelis appearing before the court to wear large yellow Magen Davids on their suit coats. If you really want to make a mockery of this trial, instruct Israeli lawyers and witnesses to wear striped Auschwitz uniforms.

No international court imbued with loathing for Jews will exonerate Israel of any charges, so when it finds Israel guilty, your response should be a flyover of a squadron of F35s. Let the Hague hear an Israeli sonic boom.

Better yet, arrest any ICC investigators and their subcontracted Jew hunters who set foot in Israel.

להיות חזק Be Strong

Larry Shapiro