Before I get into the meat of this post, allow us to point out that every year or so, someone tells the truth about billionaire George Soros and gets accused of pushing Antisemitism. They ignore that George Soros is a real-life Dr. Evil. The only difference is that he’s more dangerous and not funny. Soros has disrupted Democracy and Capitalism across the world. But when people criticize the Evil Dude, they are met with liberal claims of Antisemitism. As someone involved in fighting Antisemitism, I can assure you that George Soros’ critics are not anti-Semitic.

The Washington Free Beacon reported the evil dude’s next target is the U.S. Supreme Court:

Demand Justice raked in $4.5 million from Soros’s Open Society Foundations to “support policy advocacy on court reform,” 2021 fiscal year tax filings show. That’s nearly double the $2.5 million Soros gave the group in 2018 when it formed to oppose Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. (…) In the wake of the leaked 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon called for the removal of protective fencing around the Court to help protesters provide “more accountability” of justices

When the Dobbs decision was handed down in June, Demand Jutice’s Brian Fallon urged Democrats to expand the Court’s seats and referred to the conservative majority in the Supreme Court as “illegitimate.”

Demand Justice was formed to generate opposition to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and continued with Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Now they’ve turned their attention to packing the Court.

The organization, which does not disclose its donors, is supposedly run by Soros’ Sixteen Thirty Fund.

This is not Soros’ first foray into disturbing the American Republic. Soros’s Open Society additionally funneled $35 million in 2021 to groups backing the defund the police movement; that effort didn’t work. Still, his next one successfully created a wave of crime in this country. Soros selected and funded the campaigns of liberal prosecutors. As it turned out, Soros’s prosecutors have been a menace to society,

Those local prosecutors funded by George Soros push for less sentencing, fewer prosecutions, more leniency for criminals, and cashless bail.

Thanks to the cashless bail pushed by George Soros, another “reform” pushed by the billionaire, crime has grown substantially across America. For example, in my home state, New York, there has been a 3.7 increase in violent crimes since 2018 (as reported by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program); violent crimes increased from 350.8 per 100,000 to 363.8 in 2020.

Why isn’t the FEC investigating George Soros’ political spending? Not to name donors or stop the spending. The man is spending millions via a web of “non-profits” which are not supposed to be involved in politics.

The question politically is how much the American people, whether in a deep blue state like New York, a more purple state like Virginia where a Republican can occasionally win statewide, or a red state like Texas, are willing to put up with before taking action.

{Reposted from The Lid}