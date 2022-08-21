Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90

Cyprus has finalized a deal to buy Israel’s renowned Iron Dome aerial defense system, the Kathimerini newspaper reported Friday.

The system intercepts and destroys incoming short-range rockets, missiles, and mortar shells when the trajectory indicates they are heading for populated areas.

During the recent three-day Operation Breaking Dawn conflict with Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, the system intercepted 97 percent of the rocket attacks that were headed for populated areas.

An agreement to purchase the Israeli missile defense system has already been signed by the two sides, according to the report.

Head of Cypriot Military Makes First Visit to Israel

Cyprus and Israel have been discussing the system and its sale for more than a year.

It’s not yet clear how many Iron Dome batteries will be included in the sale, nor has a delivery date been released.

Cypriot military head Lt.-Gen. Demokritos Zervakis made his first official visit to Israel this past March. He met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and was taken on a tour of the northern border, in addition to inspecting the Iron Dome system during his stay.