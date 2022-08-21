Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90
An Iron Dome anti-missile battery stationed near the Israeli-Syrian border,, in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, on January 3, 2020.

Cyprus has finalized a deal to buy Israel’s renowned Iron Dome aerial defense system, the Kathimerini newspaper reported Friday.

The system intercepts and destroys incoming short-range rockets, missiles, and mortar shells when the trajectory indicates they are heading for populated areas.

Advertisement

During the recent three-day Operation Breaking Dawn conflict with Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, the system intercepted 97 percent of the rocket attacks that were headed for populated areas.

An agreement to purchase the Israeli missile defense system has already been signed by the two sides, according to the report.

Head of Cypriot Military Makes First Visit to Israel

Cyprus and Israel have been discussing the system and its sale for more than a year.

It’s not yet clear how many Iron Dome batteries will be included in the sale, nor has a delivery date been released.

Cypriot military head Lt.-Gen. Demokritos Zervakis made his first official visit to Israel this past March. He met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and was taken on a tour of the northern border, in addition to inspecting the Iron Dome system during his stay.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHezbollah Chief Again Threatens Israel Despite Impending Maritime Border Deal with Lebanon
Next articleArab Israeli MK Calls to Eliminate Israeli Flag, Jewish Statehood, National Anthem and Law of Return
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...