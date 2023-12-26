Photo Credit: Wisam Haslmaoun/Flash90

“Joy is canceled,” read the signs wielded by Hamas supporters protesting a Christmas tree lighting at Columbia University. While a student group tried to sing, the terror backers shrieked, “there’s no room for celebration.” And no room for anything except terrorism and hate.

Supporters of the Islamic terrorist group took a special pleasure in attacking Christianity.

Carolers singing “Gloria in excelsis deo” or “Glory to God in the highest” at the Washington Square Park Christmas tree near New York University were shouted down by Muslim and leftist allies shrieking, “Shut it down! Shut it down!”

People have been killed for merely drawing cartoons of Mohammed, but Muslims feel empowered to shout down Christian hymns before Christmas a few miles from Ground Zero.

On the Boston Common, Hamas supporters defaced a nativity scene to read, “Jesus was Palestinian.”

Pro-Hamas rioters attacked the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting in Manhattan. The Muslim American Society, a Muslim Brotherhood organization (the parent group of Hamas) whose mission is to promote “Islam as a total way of life” and Samidoun, a terrorist front group banned in Israel and Germany, announced plans to “Flood the Tree Lightning for Gaza”.

The ‘Flood’ name was a reference to Al-Aqsa Flood: the Hamas name for the atrocities of Oct 7.

Families were blocked from getting to the annual Christmas tradition as Hamas supporters rioted, assaulted police officers and chanted calls for the destruction of Israel and America.

“I had planned my holiday around this event, being a big fan of Christmas. Now I’m walled in by a bunch of terrorist-loving a–holes calling for intifada,” a British tourist complained.

“How many of y’all would come out on Christmas Day and ruin their Christmas?” Nerdeen Kiswani, the chair of Within Our Lifetime, an organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel, shouted at another New York City hate rally.

“Christmas is canceled,” Fatima Mohammed, a fellow former CUNY law student, yelled.

“No Christmas as usual,” terrorist supporters chanted outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral near Central Park while downtown stores were vandalized with graffiti, “Long live the intifada.”

Hamas supporters went on to rampage against “joy” at Christmas tree lightings around the country. In San Francisco’s Union Square, they threw down Christmas ornaments and planted their terrorist flag atop a Christmas tree. In Ypsilanti, Michigan, terror supporters showed up near a Christmas tree to proclaim that, “America is a terrorist state”.

At Seattle’s annual Christmas tree lighting, they brought a megaphone and chanted calls for the destruction of Israel. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds condemned the “protest in support of Hamas terrorists” during her celebration and Sacramento’s Christmas tree lighting in California’s state capital had to be canceled because of the anticipated pro-terror rallies.

And that is what the terrorists wanted.

“Christmas is canceled,” the Philly Palestine Coalition, which had previously been condemned for targeting a Jewish business, threatened. Two police officers were assaulted during pro-terrorist violence during one of its rallies in Rittenhouse Square.

“No Christmas in a Genocide” a San Francisco terrorist rally declared. The SFPD described how the rioters then “began to commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism.”

A “Shut Christmas Down For Palestine” rally targeted shoppers in London and partially succeeded in shutting down local businesses. A terrorist supporter brandished a genocidal sign reading, “Death to settler colonialism everywhere. Viva Palestina.”

The Hamas supporters seemed to take a special delight in ruining Christmas for kids.

In Bradford, England, they berated children who were taking in a Coca Cola Christmas truck. In an Ottawa mall, terrorist supporters frightened children waiting in line for Santa while in a Toronto mall, the rampaging masked mob draped with keffiyahs threatened to kill shoppers.

And before Christmas Eve, terrorist supporters set out plans for blocking and flooding highways and roads near airports and commuter travel points to make sure people would be separated from their families. This was the closest thing to a victory for Muslim terrorist supporters.

When they say Christmas is canceled, they mean it. And they always have.

Before Hamas supporters began trying to shut down Christmas in New York City, San Francisco, London, Philly and at any of the hundreds of other pro-terrorist rallies around America and the world, they were shutting down Christmas in Gaza.

In 2011, it was reported that, “there hasn’t been a Christmas tree in Gaza City’s main square since Hamas pushed the Palestinian Authority out of Gaza in 2007 and Christmas is no longer a public holiday.”

In 2020, Hamas’ Director-General of the General Authority of Preaching had issued a directive to “Limit Interaction with Christmas”. That same year, Ahmad Kulab, the head of Hamas’ Department for Training of Preachers, warned that, “Christians must [keep] the celebration of their holidays to their homes, their houses of worship, and their churches.” And, quoting Islamic teachings, he denounced “the dwellers of Hellfire, the Jews and the Christians.”

After a backlash, Hamas appeared to allow small Christmas tree lightings to go forward.

Instead, Hamas supporters began shutting down Christmas in America. They shout about “occupation”, but they’re the ones doing the occupying. They’re occupying Christmas tree lightings and public celebrations, shouting down prayerful songs with hate, and using the season to call for death and destruction to be visited upon the enemies of Islam.

They’re serious about canceling joy and replacing it with hate and murder. And they’re serious about ending Christmas and intimidating, assaulting and killing those who defy them.

Hamas supporters shout Gaza has been invaded when Gaza has actually invaded America.

When Christians can’t celebrate Christmas in peace, not only in Gaza but in America, in Canada, in Australia and across Europe, who exactly has invaded whom?

And when does the invasion end?

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}