While the bulk of the mainstream media coverage of the Supreme Court decision banning colleges from basing college admissions on race consists of the expected leftist hysteria and propaganda, a small number of inside baseball stories largely aimed at talking Dems down from the high ladder, tell the truth.

You would never know it from most of the media’s coverage but the vast majority of Americans oppose using race to decide who gets into college.

84% of white adults oppose colleges considering race or ethnicity when deciding which students to accept 81% of Hispanics oppose it 76% of Asians oppose it So do 71% of blacks Asians are not even the top non-white group to oppose racial discrimination in college admissions, Hispanics are. Black people, on whose behalf the whole affirmative action college debate has been waged, oppose it 71% to 28% and they’re the group most favorably inclined to it.

Awkward. Obviously.

Strikingly, black people don’t much like affirmative action and a majority backed the Supreme Court decision.

Indeed, more of them actually approved of the decision (more than 4 in 10) than disapproved (fewer than 4 in 10). And more Black Americans “strongly” approved (31 percent) than disapproved (26 percent). The YouGov poll also asked people whether they felt affirmative action had had an impact on them. Just 19 percent of Black Americans felt that it had, and just 11 percent of those who felt that way said it had affected them “positively.” Earlier this year, Pew asked people a battery of questions about affirmative action and efforts to increase diversity. While Black Americans were more likely to view affirmative action as positive than negative, fewer than half (46 percent) saw it as mainly positive. (Twenty percent said it was a negative, while the remainder saw it as mixed or said it made no difference.) Asking more broadly about efforts to increase racial and ethnic diversity — rather than specifically about affirmative action — it inquired whether people felt they had been advantaged or disadvantaged by such policies. Just 20 percent of Black Americans said they felt such policies had put them at an advantage. And strikingly, significantly more — 35 percent — actually said they felt such policies had put them at a disadvantage.

This was more than any other racial group tested.

The reasons are fairly obvious. If you’re lazy or incompetent then a program that gives you an advantage because of your racist is convenient, if however you’re ambitious, have dignity and want to be respected for what you can do, then affirmative action is humiliating. Even if you don’t directly benefit from it, it’s a cloud hanging over your head, and even when no one dares to say it out loud, the assumption is that black people in certain fields got there because of a racial quota system.

And beyond that, black people looking over the landscape can’t say that they’re very happy with things.

Racial quotas mean that your workplace needs X amount of black executives and that’s it. And thus you see one or two black people sitting in first class on a plane, while the majority can’t even dream of it. A small number of black people win the lottery, most are not going to advance because they’re still a minority.

Racial quotas keep Asians down, but they also keep black people and everyone else down. If you can only get ahead by hitting a quota number, then everyone who doesn’t win the quota lottery suffers.

Jonathan Chait, one of the last surviving woke skeptics at New York Mag (largely because she spends most of his time bashing conservatives) points out the obvious thing to white lefties, they’re not minority ‘allies’, they’re advancing a radical agenda under the false flag of minorities.

The party’s most restive constituencies are increasingly racial minorities: African Americans and Latinos as well as Asian Americans. These constituencies remain heavily, even overwhelmingly Democratic but disproportionately compose the party’s moderate wing, which is why Republicans are beginning to eat into their margins. Yet Democrats have had an exceedingly difficult time recognizing and acting upon this challenge. One reason is that acknowledging a Democratic constituency’s authentic disagreements with the party’s agenda implies the need for compromise, something progressives — or ideologues of any stripe — are loath to do. Another, deeper reason is that it violates a deep, self-flattering Democratic Party assumption to acknowledge that the swing constituents being lost are heavily made up of non-white voters. It’s supposed to be racial minorities, who have experienced the most discrimination, pulling the party to the left with white people joining as allies. Progressive activists and donors have long assumed that simply mobilizing non-white voters would naturally pull the electorate leftward. The idea that the constituents pulling the party leftward are disproportionately white, and those resisting that pull are disproportionately not, contradicts the premise of a movement that has axiomatically equated socially liberal positions with the desires of minorities.

As I’ve pointed out before, without minorities, Bernie Sanders would have been the nominee.

But lefties respond by claiming that their minority voters are being manipulated by evil white conservatives.

After the 2020 election, a wave of stories attributed the shift of Latino votes toward Trump to “misinformation,” the most common deflection used by progressives to explain away minority voters’ inconvenient beliefs. The same method has been used to rationalize Asian American skepticism of racial preferences in school admissions. A report last year by the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans lamented “the disinformation fueled by WeChat against affirmative-action programs in local schools and higher education, pitting Chinese Americans against other communities of color.”

Minorities can’t disagree with white lefties unless they’ve been brainwashed. So what’s the explanation for why black people oppose affirmative action?

Have most black people been brainwashed by Republicans?

