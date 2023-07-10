Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has only the faintest notion of what is or isn’t constitutional. Or at least as much as your average HuffPo reader. Anything she likes is constitutional and anything she doesn’t is unconstitutional.

When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Karine Jean-Pierre waded in to declare that the Supreme Court’s actions were unconstitutional.

“From day one when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right. It was an unconstitutional action by them, a right that was around for almost 50 years, a right that women had to make a decision on their bodies and how they want to start their families,” she falsely claimed.

Now, the constitutional scholar managed to top that howler with an even worse one on MSNBC.

“I know the American people are really tracking this, as they should be. The Dobbs decision, that was something that was decided on a year ago, really took away the freedoms from women. I think about abortion, I think about reproductive rights. And that was unprecedented. Now, you fast forward to what we saw last week, affirmative action, again, taking away important constitutional rights that have been in place for a long time.”

What’s a constitutional right? What is a woman?

Racially discriminating against people ceased to be legal, let alone a constitutional right, long before KJP rolled out of an ad agency printer. But according to the Biden administration, the right to bear arms isn’t a constitutional right, but the right to racially discriminate is.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}