From a hashkafic perspective, is it important for a Jewish man to have a beard?

Mike Tress, a celebrated askan, would often go to the Satmar Rav, who treated him with tremendous regard.

A Satmar chassid once said to the Rebbe, “How could the Rebbe treat him with such kavod? He doesn’t even have a beard.” To which the Rebbe responded, “You’re right. When Mike Tress goes up to shamayim, they’re going to say to him, ‘Jew, Jew, where’s your beard?’ but you, my friend, when you go up to shamayim they’re going to say, ‘Beard, beard, where your Jew?’”

Anything that helps a person focus on being Jewish is good. But in terms of priorities: Having a beard doesn’t really seem to be where the action’s at. There are many other things that a person should work on before that.

Once a person is sure that he’s not speaking lashon hara anymore – once he’s sure that his bein adam lachaveiro is in order – he can focus on these other things, which are good to do but nowhere near as significant or important.

— Rabbi Ben Zion Shafier, founder of The Shmuz

* * * * *

The question is a hairy subject – pun intended. Arguing in favor of a beard might upset those who rely on a leniency to shave. Arguing against beards will alienate those who are emphatic in having one. Ignoring any halachic considerations, as this is specifically a hashkafic question, the obvious response would be: “Why not?”

The Talmudic Sages referred to beards as “hadras panim,” which implies more than just natural beauty; it means the “splendor” of one’s face. Indeed Rabbi Yochanan was not included on a list of rabbis whose beauty reflects that of Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov because, the Talmud suggests, Rabbi Yochanan did not have a beard.

All gedolei hador throughout the ages – across the chassidic and non-chassidic spectrum – sprouted beards, and I am aware of a number of people who have consulted gedolim and been advised to grow beards as well.

Even non-Jews recognize this unique identifiable marking. During 20th century anti-Semitic violence – especially the Holocaust – oppressors would forcibly shave Jewish men as a form of humiliation. The sefer Hadras Ponim Zokon recounts numerous anecdotes of acts of self-sacrifice by Jews in defense of their beards.

This all points to how beards are more than mere external manifestations; they are integral to the essence of the Jew. As Jewish mysticism emphasizes, the beard represents the yud gimel tikunei dikna and brings an added level of soul-energy upon the individual. So, to reiterate: Why not?

— Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet, popular Lubavitch

lecturer, rabbi of London’s Mill Hill Synagogue

* * * * *

This question is part of a broader question on the importance of physically demonstrating differences from the broader society. From one perspective, having a beard is a key component in fighting against assimilation.The opposite view sees having a beard as involving separating from other Jews, thus reducing any chance to influence them. Each choice creates both opportunities and challenges.

With the religious community split and reflecting differing traditions, it makes little sense to try to demand adopting one approach for all.

— Rabbi Yosef Blau, mashgiach ruchani at YU’s

Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary

* * * * *

A person should conduct himself according to the custom of the community he resides in, with the guidance of his competent halachic authority.

The Torah only prohibits shaving one’s beard with a razor. The Rabbis prohibited even shaving with some razor-like instruments. But shaving one’s beard with a depilatory or scissors-like instrument is technically permitted.

In various places and times, it was customary to use these methods to shave (e.g., in Lithuanian yeshivas like Mir, Telz, and Slabodka and even some rabbis in 17th century Italy).

According to Kabbalah, though, shaving or even trimming one’s beard is not permitted, and many refrain from shaving to satisfy the more strict opinions about the permissibility of using (many) electric shavers.

­ — Rabbi Zev Leff, rav of Moshav Matisyahu,

popular lecturer and educator

* * * * *

It really depends on one’s hashkafa. Some men feel that beards are a sign of being more traditionally religious; some grow beards because that’s what is expected of men in their community. Some men feel more comfortable without a beard. Let each man decide for himself.

Over the years, I have known many fine Jewish men with long beards, short beards, and no beards. I have also known many less than fine Jewish men with long beards, short beards, and no beards. What is important is not the beard, but the person. A fine Torah true Jew is a wonderful human being, with or without a beard.

My late father-in-law, Rabbi Paul Schuchalter, of blessed memory, used to quip that it’s better to have a rabbi without a beard than a beard without a rabbi. It would be even better if rabbis were not judged by their beards (or lack thereof) but by their Torah learning, compassion, love of their people, and love of humanity. What’s true of rabbis is true of Jewish men in general.

— Rabbi Marc D. Angel, director of the

Institute for Jewish Ideas and Ideals