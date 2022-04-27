Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

April 29, 2022 – 28 Nissan 5782

7:31 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:36 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:03 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Acharei Mos

Weekly Haftara: Machar Chodesh (I Samuel 20:18-42)

Daf Yomi: Yevamos 53

Mishna Yomit: Kilayim 9:5-6

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 270:1-271:1

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Sanhedrin chap 19-21

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:02 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:57 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:25 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:17 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: Chap. 1

Sefiras HaOmer: 13

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevarchim, we bless the new moon, and due to Sefira we say Av Ha’rachamim, however at Mincha we do not say Tzidkos’cha. Rosh Chodesh Iyar is 2 days, Sunday and Monday.

The molad is Sunday morning, 20 minutes and 1 chelek (a chelek is an 18th of a minute) past 5:00 a.m. (in Jerusalem).

Rosh Chodesh Iyar: Motza’ei Shabbos at Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites half-Kaddish. We then say Viyehi Noam and Ve’Ata Kadosh. The chazzan then recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

Sunday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh, half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Baal Keria recites half- Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Aron, Ashrei, U’va Letziyyon – we delete La’menatze’ach – the chazzan recites half- Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by Reader’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel, and before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, which we also add to Birkas Hamazon as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Sunday evening: second day Rosh Chodesh, Maariv we add ya’aleh ve’yavo in Shemoneh Esreh.

Monday morning: Shacharis and Mincha same as yesterday. Kiddush Levana at first opportunity (we usually wait until Motza’ei Shabbos).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. –Y.K.