Photo Credit: Elyashiv Rokovsky/TPS

Residents of Evyatar are keep up their end of the deal with the government and are packing up to leave, to hand over the keys to the town to the IDF. The hope is that the government will keep their end of the agreement, and complete the survey of the land within a few months and recognize it as state land, and which point the civilians will return to Evyatar.

Advertisement



Photos by TPS: Elyashiv Rokovsky & Hananel Rizer