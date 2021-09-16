Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
Buyers inspect Etrogs and Lulavs at a Sukkot 'Four Species Market' at the religious Moshav Ramat Magshimim in the Golan Heights. September 14, 2021.

Observant Israelis were already out in force earlier this week to begin the annual ritual of examining etrogim and lulavim (citrons and palm fronds) at “four species” markets across the country.

During the upcoming seven-day Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the etrog, lulav, hadas (myrtle branches) and arava (red willow branches) will be blessed while praying each day. (Jews outside Israel celebrate eight days.)

In the week before Sukkot, northern Israelis streamed to inspect etrogim and lulavim prior to purchase at the four species market in Moshav Ramat Magshimim, populated by religious Jews, in the Golan Heights.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
