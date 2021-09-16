Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Observant Israelis were already out in force earlier this week to begin the annual ritual of examining etrogim and lulavim (citrons and palm fronds) at “four species” markets across the country.

During the upcoming seven-day Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the etrog, lulav, hadas (myrtle branches) and arava (red willow branches) will be blessed while praying each day. (Jews outside Israel celebrate eight days.)

In the week before Sukkot, northern Israelis streamed to inspect etrogim and lulavim prior to purchase at the four species market in Moshav Ramat Magshimim, populated by religious Jews, in the Golan Heights.