Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

The custom of Kimcha D’Pischa is to collect food and money for the poor of one’s community and city and ensure they have enough to celebrate and have a wonderful Passover too.

In the photos, members of the Shorashim Group, volunteers and police officers prepare food packages for needy and poor people for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2023.

