Rebbetzin Shifra Chessler offers an interesting perspective on battling depression and stress. She also give us some great advice on how to deal with difficult people.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFor What It’s Worth: Faith! – Pull Up a Chair [audio]
Next article2 Friends, 42 Years Of Daily Talmud Study
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR