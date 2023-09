Photo Credit: Pixabay

Standing at the cusp of a new year, what are we praying for? These days are precious and mustn’t be squandered with a ‘Business as Usual’ attitude. Atonement and forgiveness are only one side of the ‘Faith’ coin: Expectations, hope and awaiting miracles fill are certainly on-tap, but only if we open our hands, hearts and souls in expectation of His belief in and blessings for us.