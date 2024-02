Photo Credit: Pixabay

Thanking G-d for for the blessings in our life makes sense. Asking G-d to give us what we’re lacking also makes sense. Would you ever thank G-d for the lack in your life? There is a blessing called Borei Nefashot potentially said multiple times a day where we not only thank G-d for plenty, but also for our lack and deficiencies. Why would we thank G-d for lack? Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to Discover The Joy In Lack!