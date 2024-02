Photo Credit: Pixabay

ON THIS SHOW:

* Another B&B circus show (and we’re not talking a ‘Barnum & Bailey’ Circus, but ‘Biden & Blinken’ one).

* The philosophy of Perma-Crisis as governing principle of the West

* Gazans – reality vs myth

* US Government statistics’ validation

* The State of Wars

-with Tamar’s weekly guest:

Advertisement





Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec