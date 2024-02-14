ON THIS SHOW:
“The Mythological ‘Palestinian Authority’ – Neither ‘Palestinian’ nor an ‘Authority’, so then what?”
The secret of the Biden “Inflation reduction act”
The Fraudulent Case Against ‘Violent Settlers’
Evergrand knock-on effects
After going into Gaza and seeing how their society: “The Palestinians have only one goal in life, and that’s to destroy the Jewish people.”
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec
