Photo Credit: Walter Bingham

How: The International community and their leaders condemned Israel’s democratically elected government before it had even been established.

The lawlessness: In the US where the so-called liberal left is allowing the radicals to determine policy with catastrophic results.

Advertisement


Bloggers: Are captured as Ambassadors For Israel. A concept with tremendous success, never before practiced. A must to listen.

And Hear: What Israel’s President Isaak Herzog told Walter when he visited him at his home on his 99th birthday and entered his 100th year of life.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleReal Jewish leaders, exile implosion, judicial tyranny, 7/11 Slurpee – Jewish Truth Bomb [audio]
Next articleFrog’s Bread
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com