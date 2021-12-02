<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C6JeFmRUCrg?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

If you want to enhance your Chanukah evenings – turn off the lights and gaze at the Chanukah candles…

But before that, here is a really touching and compelling teaching by Ari about the power of this ancient sacred practice.