Photo Credit: Im Tirtzu on YouTube

Last Thursday night, at an event of the Im Tirtzu movement, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to Wednesday night’s attack on Justice Minister Yariv Levin by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut. I recommend that you sit through his obligatory niceties at the beginning, and hear his sharp cuts into what he described as a logical argument not befitting a third-grade student.

A special thank you to Im Tirtzu for the translation.