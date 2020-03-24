“The so-called occupation is the largest industry of lies in the entire world,” explains former terrorist turned peace activist Mohammed Masad in a new video. The video was released by Canadians for Israel’s Legal Rights and Im Tirtzu as part of a new campaign aimed at “debunking the occupation lie.”

Masad contends that the “Occupation” is a business, a way to make money, perpetuated by far-Left organizations and the Palestinian Authority.

Masad was part of the infamous Fatah Black Panthers terror cell that carried out a number of terrorist attacks against Israel in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 1991, he was arrested by Israel and sentenced to jail after his terror cell had conducted a failed mission to kidnap an IDF soldier near Beit She’an. He has since renounced terrorism and advocates for peace and against the corruption of the Palestinian Authority and all those who support it.

“The ‘Big Occupation Lie’ has become the driving source of BDS and modern-day anti-Semitism,” the two organizations explained, “and with all the discourse surrounding the ‘Deal of the Century,’ it is critical to explain the simple truth that Jews are indigenous to the Land of Israel.”

The campaign coincides with the 100th Anniversary of the seminal San Remo Conference, convened by the Allies of World War I in April 1920, which established the formation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine as part of current International Law.