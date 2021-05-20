Photo Credit: Ольги Балашовой, Вадима Савицкого

Gaza terrorists late Thursday morning fired a Cornet anti-tank missile at a military bus near the border. Luckily, the bus was empty at the time. The rocket inflicted serious damage on the vehicle.

An IDF soldier standing near the bus was lightly wounded by a mortar shell, after the terrorists continued firing at the area.

טיל נ”ט שוגר מעזה על אוטובוס ריק – ישראלי שעמד סמוך נפצע קל מאוד@roysharon11 @ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/DHQBAYbtnp — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 20, 2021

Advertisement

