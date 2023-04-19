Photo Credit: courtesy, COLlive.com

Two inactive grenades were found on Tuesday afternoon in front of 948 Eastern Parkway at the corner of Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

The discovery led to a heavy police presence and the temporary shutdown of Eastern Parkway, a main artery in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The NYPD Crime Scene Unit (CSU), a part of the NYPD Detective Bureau’s Forensic Investigations Division, rushed to the scene at approximately 3 pm, along with the police bomb squad.

The grenades were found in a building housing a mental health facility and institute for community living.

Traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel followed the incident in the area of Eastern Parkway and Troy Avenue.

This report first appeared on the COLlive.com website.