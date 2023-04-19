Photo Credit: courtesy, COLlive.com
Crime scene at 948 Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn

Two inactive grenades were found on Tuesday afternoon in front of 948 Eastern Parkway at the corner of Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

The discovery led to a heavy police presence and the temporary shutdown of Eastern Parkway, a main artery in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The NYPD Crime Scene Unit (CSU), a part of the NYPD Detective Bureau’s Forensic Investigations Division, rushed to the scene at approximately 3 pm, along with the police bomb squad.

The grenades were found in a building housing a mental health facility and institute for community living.

Traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel followed the incident in the area of Eastern Parkway and Troy Avenue.

This report first appeared on the COLlive.com website.

