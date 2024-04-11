Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

The Israel Defense Forces notified residents of Nahal Oz, one of the Gaza-border communities devastated by Hamas’s attack, that they may return to the kibbutz.

The kibbutz is 800 meters away from the Gaza border, and a letter sent to the 400 residents of Nahal Oz stressed that many security upgrades have not been completed.

“It’s important to understand that the kibbutz’s security rehabilitation is still an ongoing process. The desired future security regime is still far from being implemented,” the letter cautioned. It noted that a reserve security force is not fully staffed, and that infrastructure, such as security cameras, upgraded lighting and a patrol road have not been completed yet.

The letter also stressed that various services, such as education, healthcare, clubs and local gatherings will remain closed.

Residents wishing to stay overnight must notify the kibbutz’s infrastructure team to assess the safety of the homes. They must also notify Nahal Oz’s security in order to monitor residents’ safety, a step which the letter described as “critical and not to be taken lightly.”

“May these be good days ahead,” the letter concluded.

More than 60 soldiers and 12 civilians were killed when Hamas attacked the kibbutz on October 7.

While residents of Gaza border communities, including the city of Sderot, are gradually returning to their homes, that is not the situation for Israel’s northern communities. Since October 7, the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group has fired more than 3,100 rockets from Lebanon.

Hezbollah leaders have suggested that they will continue to fire rockets to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes. Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war.