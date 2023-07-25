Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

French defense firm ‘Thaler’ acquired Israel’s ‘Imperva’ cyber company this week.

Imperva, founded in 2002, protects websites, software interfaces (API), databases and cloud applications. It is one of Israel’s oldest cyber firms.

Advertisement





The company was sold at a value of $3.6 billion by owner Thoma Bravo.

A statement by Thaler said the acquisition is expected to lead to an increase in profits and will add some $500 million to the company’s annual revenues.

“The acquisition of Imperva marks an important milestone in Thales’ cyber security strategy,” said CEO and company chairperson Patrice Kane.

Imperva was listed in the New York Stock Exchange in 2011 and subsequently sold in 2018, at a value of $2.1 billion, to the Thoma Bravo private equity fund.