Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Inflation for the 12-month period through October 31 increased to 5.1% from 4.6% in the 12-month period ending on August 31.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the Consumer Price Index in Israel increased by 0.6% in October, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

Advertisement

The cost of fresh fruit and vegetables rose by 4.1% in October, while the price of clothing and footwear increased by 4%, food by 1%, transportation by 0.6% and home maintenance by 0.4%.

Meanwhile, Israel’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter as consumer spending fell, but high inflation is still expected to prompt another significant Bank of Israel rate hike next week, reported Reuters.

According to central bank estimates, Israel’s economy grew more than 8% in 2021 and is expected to grow 6% in 2022 before slowing to 3% next year.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS Sanctions Iranian Oil Smugglers, Profits Used to Aid Hezbollah
Next articleRomania Anchors Protection for Kosher Slaughter in Law
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR