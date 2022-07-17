Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Flash90

The package of “goodwill gestures” honoring US President Biden upon his visit to Israel includes approval for 6 municipal masterplans for the Arab sector – in Area C, Regavim reported Sunday morning, noting that these plans will result in de facto Palestinian annexation of large sections of Area C – the portion of Judea and Samaria under full Israeli jurisdiction.

They include the “legalization” of hundreds of illegally-built structures and expansion of Arab villages, isolating and choking existing Jewish communities and threatening the security and feasibility of the entire settlement enterprise.

The plans will reward the Palestinian Authority’s continued efforts to create facts on the ground and encourage the continued implementation of the Fayyad Plan of territorial takeover using the precise placement of illegal construction and agricultural projects.

Regavim called on the Political-Security Cabinet to block Benny Gantz’s executive fiat and to demand that he bring the plans, in full detail, before the Cabinet for inspection and debate, as per the instructions of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit during Avigdor Lieberman’s tenure as Defense Minister.

“The Cabinet must be given the opportunity to understand the full implications of Gantz’s proposed re-drawing of the map of Judea and Samaria,” Regavim argued. “These plans must be blocked – before Gantz manages to singlehandedly establish a de facto Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel.”

Meanwhile, the Al Quds reported the content of the secret meeting President Biden conducted last Friday with the Arab heads of the eastern Jerusalem Hospital Network behind closed doors at the Augusta Victoria Hospital. The Biden delegation banned all Israeli officials from the meeting which lasted 25 minutes.

According to Al Quds, the network’s managers stressed to the visiting president that “Jerusalem is an occupied city and that its people are part of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip living under occupation, and they yearn for a day of salvation from it and living in freedom and dignity in the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Biden heard from Abdul Qader Faisal Al-Husseini, the hospital network’s secretary, the General Executive Director of the Insider Hospital, Dr. Fadi Al-Atrash, and the directors of Eastern Jerusalem hospitals, Dr. Adnan Farhood, Dr. Abdullah Sabri, Dr. Ahmed Maali, and Jamil Koussa. and Mrs. Violet Mubarak.

Abdul Qader expressed his hope that this visit and the statements made by the US President on the two-state solution give rise to hope and a new horizon, and said: “Our people want to end the occupation and do not want to improve life under the occupation, nor accept any forms of infidelity against the Palestinian people who yearn for freedom and independence and building their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

That’s the PA Arab bourgeoisie telling the visiting Americans they prefer to let their population continue to live in poverty rather than be disloyal to the folks in Ramallah.

One hopes Biden brought along a proficient translator.

Abdel Qader pushed this point further, declaring: “I stressed in my conversation with Secretary Blinken that the issue is not aid to the six hospitals and support for certain sectors in Jerusalem, but rather the need to stop the violations and the Israeli occupation’s Judaizing the city through the demolition of homes, the uprooting of Jerusalemites, the settlements, and the Judaization of the city, and the necessity of stopping this racist regime that targets our existence as Palestinians yearning for freedom and independence and building our state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Someone should remind President Biden real soon that US Law prohibits the division of Jerusalem. He can’t do it with a presidential executive order, he can’t do it at all.