Photo Credit: Israel Permanent Mission to United Nations

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan briefed reporters Sunday afternoon (local time) at UN headquarters in New York City, prior to an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East.

But Erdan first spoke with reporters on Fox News to explain what is happening in the Jewish State as Israel struggles to contend with the war launched by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization early Saturday morning.

“It’s our 9/11,” the ambassador said.

Erdan said he would demand that the Security Council “condemn Hamas’ ruthless terror attacks and stand firmly behind Israel’s right to self-defense to ensure the safety of our citizens.