Photo Credit: Israel Permanent Mission to United Nations
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan lights a memorial candle for Israel's fallen soldiers and those killed in terror attacks at the United Nations in New York on April 25, 2023.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan briefed reporters Sunday afternoon (local time) at UN headquarters in New York City, prior to an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East.

But Erdan first spoke with reporters on Fox News to explain what is happening in the Jewish State as Israel struggles to contend with the war launched by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization early Saturday morning.

“It’s our 9/11,” the ambassador said.

Erdan said he would demand that the Security Council “condemn Hamas’ ruthless terror attacks and stand firmly behind Israel’s right to self-defense to ensure the safety of our citizens.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

