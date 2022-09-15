Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

The Hamas terror organization and Syria are renewing their ties, sources in Hamas reported in a “semi-official” manner, after 11 years of disconnect in reaction to Hamas’ position regarding the civil war in Syria and their support for the anti-Assad rebels.

An Arab source familiar with the negotiations said that this constitutes Hamas’ surrender to a number of conditions set by Syria, and he further pointed out that Khaled Mashal’s failure to be elected to the Political Bureau in recent years paved the way for the reconciliation.

The reconciliation between Syria and Hamas was achieved with the help of Iran, the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon, and also with Russian involvement.

The source also reported that Masha’al will now move his residence to Jordan after visiting the kingdom twice in recent months, and added that there is a real rapprochement between Mashal’s group within Hamas and Jordan.