Two of the three hostages held captive in Gaza who were forced by Hamas to beg for their lives in previous videos released by the terrorist organization have been killed, according to a follow-up video released by Hamas on Monday evening.

Yossi Sharabi, 53 and Itai Svirsky were murdered by their Hamas captors who forced the third hostage, 26-year-old Noa Argamani to announced their deaths in a narrated video claiming both were killed in IDF air strikes.

The script was clearly written by the hostages’ Hamas captors; moreover, the final photos of Sharabi and Svirsky (which we have not published out of respect for the dignity of the victims and the heartache of their families) make it clear that neither lost his life due to any air strike. Both were most certainly executed by their captors.

Svirsky’s mother had been executed by the terrorists in Kibbutz Be’eri, where the family lived, while hiding with Itai in their safe room on October 7; his father was also murdered, as were the family’s three dogs.

Sharabi’s 13-year-old son Oren was kidnapped together with his father also from Kibbutz Be’eri, where the family lived. The boy, now an orphan, was returned to Israel with other hostages in an swap that saw Israel free three incarcerated Palestinian Authority terrorists for every hostage released.

Ominously, Argamani was forced to add in the narrative that she, too, suffered shrapnel wounds in her head and “other injuries” during the “air strikes,” implying that she might be next on the list for execution by the terrorists.

“I was located in a building,” Argamani narrated in accordance with the terrorist-directed script.

“It was bombed by an IDF airstrike, an F16 fighter jet. Three rockets were fired. Two of the rockets exploded, and the other didn’t. We were in the building with Al Qassam soldiers and three hostages: Myself, Noa Argamani, Itai Svirsky, and Yossef Sharabi.

“After the building we were in was hit, we were all buried under rubble. Al Qassam soldiers saved my life, and Itai’s, unfortunately, we were not able to save Yossi’s,” Argamani narrated, with emphasis and echo effects underlining the claim that Hamas had saved her life and that of Svirsky.

“After many days…two nights, Itai and I were relocated to another place. While we were being transported, Itai was hit by an IDF airstrike. He did not survive,” Argamani went on. “Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, they died because of our own IDF airstrikes. Stop this madness and bring us home to our families. While we are still alive, bring us home!”

May their memories forever be a blessing; may their blood be avenged.