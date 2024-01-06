Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Panoramio / Mujaddara

Israel Defense Forces have uncovered and eliminated a major Hamas tunnel beneath Gaza’s Blue Beach Hotel, a luxury beach resort hotel that opened in Gaza in the summer of 2015 and featured cabana boys serving clients on its private beach, along with an Olympic-size swimming pool. Guests were hosted in 162 “chalet-style” rooms set in landscaped grounds with views of the Mediterranean — until Hamas launched its war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

The hotel was part of the entertainment district along Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City that featured “dozens of new and modern resorts, chalets and coffee shops. The Washington Post described the hotel as one of a number of luxury businesses catering to wealthy Gazans. According to economic analyst Nizar Sha’ban, “Most foreigners who visit the Strip and stay in its hotels are journalists, aid workers, UN and Red Cross staff.”

But no longer.

The 162nd Division’s 14th Brigade, in cooperation with the Yahalom Special Engineering Unit, discovered and eliminated the subterranean passage, complete with seven tunnels shafts, including several containing terrorist living quarters.

The tunnel found near the entrance to the beachfront Blue Beach Hotel in the Shati area of Gaza City was booby-trapped with explosives.

Yahalom Unit forces identified the tunnels’ routes using a range of methods and destroyed the infrastructure this week.

Hamas exploited the hotel, using it as a shelter from where they planned and executed attacks both above and below ground.

Many weapons were found beneath the hotel, including AK-47 assault rifles, explosives, and drones. During the course of combat, dozens of Hamas terrorists entrenched in the hotel fired anti-tank missiles at IDF forces, who returned fire and eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past few months, reservists of the 14th Battalion operated in northern Gaza in three locations: north of Jabalya, Beit Hanoun, and Gaza City. During the course of combat, the soldiers destroyed weapon stockpiles, missile launch sites and underground command centers used by Hamas.

Medical Clinic Concealed Nukhba Military Vests in UNRWA Bags

IDF troops directed by intelligence also conducted a targeted raid on a medical clinic in Gaza City from which shots were fired at the troops over the last few days.

During the operation the troops found Nukhba military vests that were concealed by Hamas in UNRWA bags at the clinic.



In an adjacent building, the troops found RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), dozens of AK-47 assault weapons and ammunition.

Khan Younis

Egoz forces in the Commando Brigade operated in the Khan Younis area, eliminating terrorists in close-quarters combat and attacking terror targets and weapon depots.

Over the past day IDF troops killed numerous terrorists from the ground and the air, and destroyed a number of tunnel shafts. Additionally, the troops located and destroyed a weapons storage facility containing dozens of AK-47s, remotely detonated explosive devices, RPGs, and over 100 cartridges.

In Beit Lahia and Al-Furqan, IDF troops identified terrorists using drones to attack the troops. UAVs struck the terrorists, who posed an immediate threat to the troops operating on the ground.

In the area of Bani Suheila, Israeli forces neutralized terrorist infrastructure situated within a school, engaging in a close-quarters shootout with terrorists armed with RPG missiles.

The soldiers also found intelligence information about the Khan Younis Brigade while raiding a terrorist site.

The forces also found many weapons, grenades, magazines and military vests that were used by Hamas while searching a civilian house. Some of the military tools were found in a child’s bedroom next to dolls and children’s games — including games that preach incitement against Israel.