Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces have begun to draw down a number of reservist brigades in Gaza, allowing them to return to their civilian lives and families, at least for now, in compliance with a de facto order from the White House to begin to wind down the second, “intense phase” of the war against Hamas.

“Tonight, the year of 2024 begins. The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a briefing Sunday night.

“We are wisely planning the management of the forces operating in the field, looking at the reserve system, the economy, refreshing forces, and continuing the combat training processes in the IDF,” Hagari said.

Earlier in the day, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment in Khirbat Ikhza’a, the Gaza community from which terrorists set out to massacre Israelis during their October 7th attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, among other villages and military bases invaded on that Shabbat Simchat Torah.

The assessment, held together with Gaza Division Commander Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld and 5th Brigade Commander Colonel Tal Koritzki, came as soldiers from the Maglan Unit (part of the Commando Brigade) continued the fight in Khan Younis together with armored units, engineering units and the Israel Air Force.

Acting on intelligence, Maglan soldiers raided a civilian building in the southern Gaza city that doubled as a center for education, community activities and a school — but contained rocket launchers, intelligence documents and other Hamas materials. Additional raids guided by intelligence uncovered a large weapons cache concealed in a bedroom closet, including grenades and ammunition.

Although intense fighting continues in southern Gaza, the 551st and 14th Brigades are expected to be released from duty later this week. According to Israeli media, Division 252 was released from service a couple of weeks ago, and many of the forces serving in northern Gaza are returning home.

Additional brigades are expected to also be released from duty on a regular basis as the battle against Hamas transitions to the third, less intense phase of fighting in accordance with “urging” by the United States to end the intense warfare that has characterized IDF battles up to this point.

However, even as that is taking place, the remaining fighters are beginning to focus their efforts on a tighter, smaller area in Khan Younis, where it is believed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Al-Qassam head Mohammed Deif are hiding underground, possibly with hostages around them for added protection.

Seven IDF brigades are still fighting the Iranian proxy, mostly in Khan Younis but also elsewhere in southern Gaza, with fewer forces still mopping up in central Gaza, as the intensity of the fighting begins to be reduced.

Israeli military officials said Sunday that the IDF is expected to be fighting Hamas in Gaza for at least another three to nine months.