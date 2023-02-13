Photo Credit: IDF

Air Force fighter jets overnight Monday attacked an underground Hamas rocket component manufacturing site in the central Gaza Strip in response to the rocket that was fired at Israel Saturday night. An air force attack that was supposed to be carried out in retaliation Saturday night was canceled due to the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, IDF forces entered Shechem overnight Monday as part of an operation to arrest the terrorists suspected of the shooting attack in which Givati special force Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed. Baruch was killed by a drive-by shooting outside Shavey Shomron. During the operation in Shechem, Duvdevan and Golani special forces exchanged fire with armed terrorists.

Amir Bustami, 22, was shot dead, and at least five Arabs were injured, according to al-Quds.

לאחר ירי הרקטות לעוטף עזה והפעלת התרעת צבע אדום – צה”ל תקף ברצועה בירי טנקים@ItayBlumental @ela1949

צילום: דובר צה”ל pic.twitter.com/gPzaw1O8KG — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 13, 2023

At the time of the attack in Gaza, a red alert was activated in Sderot and Kibbutz Nir Ham when two rockets were fired, one exploded in the air and the other in an open area. Half an hour later, another red alert was activated in Kibbutz Ruchama following two more rockets that exploded in the air. There were no Iron Dome interceptions. In response, IDF tanks attacked Hamas military positions on the Gaza border.

23 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli Gaza envelope settlements in the past two and a half weeks.