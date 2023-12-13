Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces operating in southern Gaza eliminated a terrorist cell inside an UNRWA school in Khan Younis.

Forces from the 55th Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion received intelligence information of suspicious activity in the area, the IDF said.

Once Hamas operatives opened fire at the Israeli forces from the school, the troops raided the complex.

The terror cell were using firearms and RPG-style anti-tank missiles in their attack on the IDF.

The troops killed all three terrorists during the battle.

Following the battle, the troops found long-range rockets and an underground combat compound in the area of the school.

Israeli forces also directed an Air Force strike on the compound as well as additional observation and control centers belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Not Just Schools: Hamas Violates Humanitarian Zone

Since the IDF opened a Humanitarian Zone for Gaza civilians on October 18, Hamas terrorists have launched 116 rockets from the area, violating the non-combat area.

Between Oct. 18 and Dec. 13, 116 rockets were fired from the humanitarian zone toward the State of Israel; 38 of the rockets fell inside of the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas continues to use the humanitarian zone to carry out terrorist activities, further endangering the lives of civilians in Gaza civilians and the State of Israel,” the IDF pointed out.