Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Palestinian Authority security forces on Thursday raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab in Jenin, arresting two members of the terror group, seizing a number of bombs and a large quantity of explosives, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Five large bombs and six smaller pipe bombs were seized, according to Kan News.

