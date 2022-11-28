Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90
Armed terrorists in Jenin. June 19, 2022.

Palestinian Authority security forces on Thursday raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab in Jenin, arresting two members of the terror group, seizing a number of bombs and a large quantity of explosives, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Five large bombs and six smaller pipe bombs were seized, according to Kan News.

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

