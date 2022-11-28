Palestinian Authority security forces on Thursday raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab in Jenin, arresting two members of the terror group, seizing a number of bombs and a large quantity of explosives, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
Five large bombs and six smaller pipe bombs were seized, according to Kan News.
