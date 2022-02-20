Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

The Israel Cities Organization which was established following the May 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls by Jewish residents in the mixed cities, went through the entire list of Arabs who had been arrested in the riots as well as all the indictments filed against them and mapped them to discover how many of them were children of families that received permission for family unification in Israel, with one Israeli Arab and one PA spouse, Ma’ariv reported Sunday (חשיפה: שני שליש מהמעורבים בטרור בלוד ורמלה בשומר החומות, הם צאצאי איחוד משפחות).

Later they also checked the Facebook pages of the extended family, to see how committed it is, on both sides, to the “Palestinian struggle.”

The folks at “Cities of Israel” went through more than 120 arrest cases and indictments of Arabs on suspicion of committing acts of violence and terrorism in Lod and Ramla alone. Anyone who has not yet understood the damage caused by the naturalization of PA Arabs in Israel as part of “family reunification,” should read the numbers carefully.

About 60% of the detainees on suspicion of harming Jewish citizens and/or the security forces during the May riots have family ties with PA Arabs who became Israeli citizens via family reunification.

When it comes to the indictments filed after the investigation, the number of family reunification offspring rises to about 63%. In the vast majority of cases, these are first-degree relatives, the children of a PA Arab father or mother. In a few cases, the family relations are one degree more distant. Incidentally, this is a very cautious figure, and the real numbers are even higher.

“Why does the fact that a mother who lives in Lod, is married to an Israeli Arab, and her origins are in Shechem, increases the chances that her son will be involved in activities against Jews?” asks journalist Kalman Liebskind. “Very simple. A child born to such a mother grows up in a family with a significant percentage of Palestinians. He has Palestinian grandparents. He has Palestinian uncles and aunts. He has a broad Palestinian family. These Palestinian relatives live elsewhere, wage other wars in their daily lives, and for them, the State of Israel—the one in which their Israeli family member lives, and studies, earns a living, pays taxes, and receives benefits—is the enemy. The Israeli family members often move back and forth between the Israeli and the Palestinian wing, and are exposed to high doses of the nationalist content that sanctifies the campaign against the State of Israel and its Jewish citizens.”

Almost all the prominent terrorist incidents during the riots in Lod and Ramla involved the offspring of family reunification. All three Arab defendants in the murder of Yigal Yehoshua Hy’d who was attacked with stones in Lod. All three are members of families that have a PA Arab wing. Two of them are sons of a father who has a PA wife. A third defendant is the son of a PA mother. Mind you, all three are legitimate Israeli citizens.

Three brothers have been indicted for preparing dozens of Molotov cocktails and joining others in setting fire to a residential building in the Chabad neighborhood of Lod one night last May, to burn alive the Jews who slept there. Preparations for this attack included tours of the neighborhood; purchasing electric bicycles for quiet arrival and quick escape; buying radios and setting up an observation post to warn the rioters when police were approaching. On the designated night, the terrorists threw Molotov cocktails at the apartment’s doors, balconies, and windows. Miraculously, the tenants managed to escape and put out the fire, sustaining only property damage. The entire gang was charged with a series of offenses including attempted murder. The mother of the three terrorist brothers came to Israel from the town of Bayt Liqya near Ramallah.

In another incident, two Arabs from Lod fired their pistols, from a distance of 10-20 meters, at an MDA volunteer, hitting him in the leg. One of the two is the son of a PA Arab mother. The other is the son of a father who is married to a PA Arab woman. The indictment describes how he walked around his neighborhood in Lod equipped with a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Three others, residents of Ramla, sons of PA Arabs, were charged with “conspiracy to commit a terrorist crime, terrorist arson, and transaction of arms for terrorism.” They made about 15 Molotov cocktails and set fire to a playground in the city.

Another indictment described how Sami Abu Musa, a resident of Lod, arrived at the police station in the Ramat Eshkol neighborhood of the city, and he and others dismantled the iron fences that surrounded a compound near the station, broke them, blocked the road, and threw stones at the station. They tore down the Israeli flag that was hoisted at the station and burned it, then set fire to several nearby palm trees, and later burned another Israeli flag that happened to be on their way. The indictment attributes to Abu Musa five offenses of arson, malicious damage, and rioting with a racist motive. Abu Musa is the son of Wafa, who grew up in Ramallah and whose extended family lives in Ramallah to this day.

The focus on Ramla and Lod only stems from what happened there in May, but the problem does not start in Lod and does not end in Ramla, Liebskind notes. Israeli media have exposed the large number of PA Arab women who are imported by the Negev Bedouin, and the enormous impact this has had on the Palestinianization of the Bedouin sector.

A few weeks ago, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar warned against this phenomenon, and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked revealed that about 40% of those who were involved in violence, stone-throwing, Molotov cocktails, and roadblocks in the south following the JNF planting a month ago are descendants of family reunification.

The Shin Bet chief warned that they are less connected to the Israeli experience and more to the PA Arab narrative. Also, according to the Shin Bet, Hamas is investing in recruiting Israeli Arab citizens with one parent who was born in Gaza or Judea and Samaria, to assist in carrying out terrorist acts and gathering intelligence. In some cases, the recruitment took place while the Israeli persons were visiting their PA and Gaza Arab relatives, taking advantage of their feelings of identification with their family amid security tensions.