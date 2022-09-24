Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90
PA policeman after his jeep was attacked by PA rioters. September 20, 2022

The truce between the Palestinian Authority and the other terror groups in Shechem (Nablus) is apparently over. Intellinews and Arab sources reports that gunfire was exchanged between the independent armed factions and PA after the PA arrested another person in the city. There is also a report that the PA had informed the armed factions that they would not be releasing one of the people they arrested.

Advertisement

The PA and the military factions had reached a truce a few days ago after a day-and-a-half of shooting one another, leaving one civilian dead and numerous others wounded.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNYPD to Increase Security at Synagogues for High Holidays Following Rise in Hate Crimes
Next articleTerrorist Who Shot Yeshiva Student Captured
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...