A 23-year-old student beat a 30-year-old Jewish fellow student to the point where he required hospitalization, during an argument about the Middle East conflict late Friday evening in Berlin, the Juedische Allgemeine reported.

According to a police announcement on Saturday, there was initially an argument on Brunnenstrasse in the Berlin district of Mitte, between a younger student with pro-Hamas convictions and an older, Jewish student with pro-Israeli views.

During the argument, the younger man suddenly hit the older man in the face several times, causing him to fall. The younger man then kicked the man when he was lying on the ground and finally fled.

The Jewish student was hospitalized with fractures to his face, but his life is not believed to be in danger.

The assailant’s smartphone was confiscated in a court-ordered search of his living quarters. The police state security is conducting the investigation.