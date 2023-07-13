Photo Credit: Rafi Freed/United Hatzalah

A man in his 50s collapsed at a bus stop at the Trifrach Junction on Highway 25 Tuesday morning, and passersby promptly alerted emergency services.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Rafi Freed happened to be driving nearby when he was alerted to the emergency by the organization’s Dispatch and Command Center. He raced to the scene, arriving just 30 seconds later.

A small crowd had already gathered and was desperately attempting to revive the collapsed man. The EMT took charge of the situation and attached his defibrillator. The device recommended administering a shock, and once he made sure that no one was touching the collapsed man, Rafi administered the shock and continued the CPR protocol.

The rescue effort continued with two more rounds of chest compressions and assisted ventilations, and the defibrillator advised delivering another shock, which was done. The tireless efforts of the EMT and the additional first responders who had joined him on the scene held steadfast, as they fought against the ticking clock to save the man’s life.

After an additional five minutes of relentless CPR, an intensive care ambulance arrived at the bus stop, to reinforce the rescue team’s efforts with advanced life support measures. Five additional shocks were administered.

Following the fifth shock, the man’s pulse was successfully restored, and was steady, which sent a wave of relief throughout the gathered crowd and the first responders. But the danger wasn’t over yet, as the man required further treatment to ensure that his pulse did not disappear again. The patient, now stable, was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment in the hope that he would make a full recovery.

Reflecting on the incident later in the day, Freed said, “Every emergency I respond to is important, and I take great satisfaction in assisting people, regardless of the circumstances. However, witnessing CPR efforts result in a person being transported with a steady pulse is undeniably an incredibly powerful experience. It’s like a competition against the Angel of Death to see who will emerge victorious. Thankfully, today, we did.”