Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah on Thursday announced with a heavy heart the passing of their volunteer EMT Dana Ben Shoshan, from the Galilee chapter.

Dana, the mother of four, who volunteered as an EMT and a midwife, was killed Thursday morning in a car crash while driving her car home from the hospital where she worked as a nurse. The crash took place near the southern entrance of Tsfat.

Dana was critically injured in the crash and later succumbed to her injuries. She was a member of the Adele and Joel Sandberg Women’s Initiative.

The leadership and volunteers of United Hatzalah greatly mourn her passing and are giving their full support to Dana’s family. The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit are working with the husband––who is also a volunteer––and the rest of the family to help them through this difficult time.

A special fundraising page has been opened where people can donate to support the family. 100% of all the money raised will go directly to the family. Please join us in raising funds for the Ben Shoshan family.