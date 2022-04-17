Photo Credit: IDF

For the first time ever, aircraft from the United Arab Emirates will participate in this year’s Israel Independence Day Air Show.

The Israeli Pilots’ Association has initiated and organized a “regional peace flight” in the skies over Israel as part of its 74th Independence Day celebrations,” the Associated wrote in a tweet.

“All Israeli airlines, EL AL, Israir, Arkia, CAL and AIT will participate in the flight, and for the first time — also two companies from the Persian Gulf — Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and probably also Etihad,” the Association wrote.

איגוד הטייסים הישראלי יזם ואירגן "מטס שלום אזורי" בשמי הארץ במסגרת חגיגות יום העצמאות ה-74. במטס ישתתפו כל חברות התעופה הישראליות, אל על, ישראייר, ארקיע, קאל ועייט, ובפעם הראשונה – גם שתי חברות מהמפרץ הפרסי – #WizzAirAbuDhabi וקרוב לוודאי גם #Etihad. פרטים נוספים בקרוב. — איגוד הטייסים הישראלי (@igudhatayasim) April 17, 2022

The flight will begin at the end of the traditional Israeli Air Force flight, at 12:45 pm, and will pass over the country’s shores from north to south, from Akko to Ashdod, and will return to another section from west to east in the Netanya area. The flight is planned to take place at a very low altitude, 1000 feet in total, which will give viewers a chance to watch the planes up close.

The flight is scheduled to end at 1:20 pm. The planes will fly as individuals in an open rear row, and the last component in the planes will be a trio structure.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the pilots from the Gulf states who came to take part in our peace flight and wish continued and even increased cooperation between us,” Israeli Pilots Association chair Captain Meidan Bar said in a statement quoted by Ynet.

“Moreover, this flight unequivocally indicates the strength of Israeli civil aviation. The companies that have had to deal for the past two years with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic are now back to full activity – and even more so. The variety of participating aircraft indicates the centrality of Israeli aviation in the world and the enormous potential inherent in it. Happy Independence Day!”.