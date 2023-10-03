Photo Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Azercosmos, a pioneering force of Azerbaijan in the space industry, announced a cooperation agreement on Tuesday for the sale of two of IAI’s cutting-edge multi spectral electro optical satellites.

The satellites have better than 0.5 meter native resolution with a long life span and high imaging performance.

The landmark deal is a significant step forward in space technology and cooperation between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement IAI will provide Azercosmos with two satellites within the Azersky-2 program, and technology and knowledge for the construction and the operation of the satellites.

The transaction is expected to open up new opportunities for both companies. The agreement includes a long term business partnership between IAI and Azercosmos, reflected in the establishment of innovation, entrepreneurship, academic and study ecosystem in the field of space in Azerbaijan over the years.

The two companies said they are committed to a successful implementation of the Azersky-2 program, and are looking forward to mutually beneficial cooperation in future space programs.

“For IAI, the sky is not a limit but merely the starting point for our systems capabilities,” IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy said in a statement.

“Our commitment to innovation and exploration motivates us to partner with the foremost experts in the global space community, as we ambitiously shape the future of space observation together. We are proud to have made significant contributions to this cooperation for Azerbaijan, and we are sure that this collaboration will propel us to new heights.”

Azercosmos Chairman of the Board, Samaddin Asadov added that the project is “unique” for both Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries, and will contribute to the development of space cooperation between the two countries.

“I consider our cooperation to be an important step in the development of human capital and space technologies in the country,” Asadov said.

Azerbaijan and Israel have had diplomatic relations since 1992. The Muslim-majority nation opened its embassy in Tel Aviv on March 29, 2023, a significant move for a country sharing a land border with Iran.